Kent County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant moves over and up to Lowell Police Chief

LOWELL, Mich. — Dennis J. Albert is leaving his 25-year career at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for a new gig—Chief of Police for the City of Lowell.

The city made the announcement Wednesday, welcoming the in-coming chief to the team.

Albert started his career as a paid, on-call firefighter in Grattan Township, where he worked while getting a degree in Criminal Justice at Grand Valley State University. Along with being experience as a firefighter, he is also a trained emergency medical technician.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dennis as our new chief of police,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said. “He brings a broad skill set to his new role, along with a strong work ethic and effective leadership abilities. Dennis has spent his entire law enforcement career in West Michigan and knows our community and its needs.”

Current police chief, Christopher Hurst is retiring after 31 years in the role.

Albert will take the reigns in Lowell on February 17, 2025.

