Kent County is investigating vandalism after a string of graffiti tags were found on several businesses

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search is on for whoever is vandalizing businesses across Kent County. A string of graffiti tags has appeared throughout Kent County over the past month.

“It's, there and there. They're everywhere in sight,” Lawn Ranger Owner Brent Fields said. “It's everywhere, multiple places we've had on the side of our building."

The graffiti is rather small in several areas we found on Plainfield Ave, but the issue is rather large for those who have to clean it up.

“It's not so much that it bothers me with what they did to our building. I mean, I don't want that, but you can't see it unless I went and showed you, but I don't like what they're doing to our community,” Fields added.



The Kent County Sheriff’s Office shared this about the people they say are connected to this investigation.

Detectives say that several businesses in Plainfield Township have been vandalized with spray paint. They say that this has been going on overnight. One spot where this popped up is along Plainfield Ave between East Beltline and 4 Mile Road.

“I service multiple properties in Grand Rapids, and there are at least 20 commercial buildings I know of that have some kind of tag on them,” Fields said.

He says he hopes the sheriff's office finds the people responsible.

“You have obviously no respect for people's property, and you need to be punished,” Fields said.

The sheriff's office is asking if you have any information about the graffiti to call them or Silent Observer.

