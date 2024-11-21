Kent County Health Department warns of increasing whooping cough cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whooping cough affects people of all ages, but the Kent County Health Department is warning that it can be more severe and deadly for people with chronic illnesses and babies.

Communicable Disease Unit Program Supervisor Cathy Armstrong BNS, RN, said, “It can be very serious, especially in babies. Babies don't really cough, like other people do; they just stop breathing because they're not able to cough up the phlegm that is involved with pertussis.”

Whooping cough is a bacterial respiratory infection that is easily spread through the air.

“With pertussis, it's unique because you can cough for months. You're not always contagious for that whole time, but you can be contagious up to 30 days once you start having symptoms,” said Armstrong.

The health department says 869 cases of whooping cough were reported statewide in 2024. In Kent County, 17 cases were reported, 12 of which involved children and two hospitalizations.

Dr. Kira Sieplinga, Corewell Health Pediatrics Division Chief, said, “If we're in a community that's under-vaccinated, or a community of school-aged children who are sharing respiratory secretions, it can come in waves of outbreaks.”

Coughing is common at this time of year, but the pertussis cough is distinct.

“Traditionally, patients who are sick with whooping cough will have a large amount of dry cough, and then they'll take a deep breath in; that sounds like a whoop or a gasp,” said Dr. Sieplinga.

The health department says getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent whooping cough.

“While vaccination doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting the illness completely, it does do a really good job at keeping people out of the hospital, and especially children. We want them to stay out of the hospital,” said Armstrong.

The health department says that if you or your child has been in close contact with someone with pertussis, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.

