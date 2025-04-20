Kent County Dispatch: No injuries in Plainfield Twp house fire Sunday afternoon

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch tells FOX 17 no one was hurt in a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Plainfield Township Fire Department No one was hurt in a house fire on Boyd Avenue Sunday afternoon

According to dispatch, crews with the Plainfield Township Fire Department were sent to a home on the 4600 block of Boyd Avenue at 2:22pm.

The call was originally for a report of downed wires and a small fire on the lawn.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the home, and a power pole had fallen into the road.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the homeowner was home at the time of the fire, but they exited the home when they saw the fire outside.

Consumers Energy was also called to help with the downed wires and power pole.

Crews from the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, the city of Grand Rapids Fire Department, and the Cannon Township Fire Department were all called to assist in the fire.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department tells FOX 17 that the majority of the damage was to the exterior of the home.

Additionally, there was also a report of a gas leak in the same neighborhood unrelated to the house fire, according to the Plainfield Township Fire Department. Dispatch says that the leak has been secured at this time.

The house fire remains under investigation.

