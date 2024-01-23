Kent County commissioners sign letter supporting driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In the lead-up to the State of the State Address, a number of Kent County commissioners are calling for the passage of Michigan's Drive SAFE legislation, which would let residents earn a driver's license regardless of their immigration status.

Days after the state legislature returned to session in the New Year, Ivan Diaz (District 20) released an open letter, describing the benefits of House bills 4410–4412 and Senate Bills 265–268. Eight other commissioners — all Democrats — added their signatures.

"We have individually seen its benefit to our constituents," the letter said, noting that it did not speak on behalf of the county or the commission. "We ask that you take these bills up for a public hearing and a floor vote."

In April 2023, state lawmakers introduced Drive SAFE, attempting to undo a 2008 ruling by Michigan's then attorney general, which overturned a law that let undocumented immigrants obtain driver's licenses.

"We're all safer on the streets when we're driving with documentation and proper insurance," said Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids), who sponsored one of the bills.

Describing the bills as a solution to an "economic" problem rather than a "political" one, Hood says they would let undocumented immigrants — as well as those born on foreign bases or those who have lost documentation — rightly travel and receive medical care.

"They deserve to drive in our community safely and to be appropriately documented," said Representative Hood, mentioning an incident in Kent County where an individual died in a hit-and-run. The others in the vehicle — all undocumented or underage — didn't dare drive to the hospital.

"A total, avoidable tragedy," she said.

Armed with a government trifecta, state Democrats whisked a long list of policies through the legislature in 2023 but didn't hold a hearing for Drive SAFE.

"We know that actions have reactions, and sadly, some of those reactions are dangerous for some of the very individuals we are trying to elevate," said Representative Hood, citing "sensitivities" in the "national and international context" as reason for why the bills had not been passed.

As for Rep. Luke Meerman (R-Coopersville), he'd rather not see the package be signed into law at all.

"Let me be clear, I greatly appreciate those who want to be in the United States, and I want them to be in the United States," Representative Meerman said. "But it needs to work through the channels that we have."

The congressman said he was concerned about them "incentivizing" illegal immigration and risking voter fraud due to the fact that driver's licenses can be used as valid forms of identification at polling places.

If passed, Representative Hood says election security wouldn't be an issue due to the fact that by 2025, Michigan driver's licenses will denote citizenship status, per federal REAL ID law.

"There's no excuse for it not to happen here," said Commissioner Diaz. "I think Latinos are realizing that we can't keep getting taken advantage of by any political party."

"We're paying attention this year to who fights for it and who does it, who talks when it's time to get elected and who doesn't do anything."

In a statement provided to FOX 17, Kent County said in part, "The Kent County Board of Commissioners has not considered, deliberated, endorsed, or passed any resolution supporting or opposing legislation that would make noncommercial Michigan driver's licenses and state identification cards available to applicants who do not have proof of U.S. citizenship or immigration status (a.k.a. Drive SAFE)."

