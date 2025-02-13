Kent County commissioners decline to adopt sanctuary policy

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In a meeting attended by residents from across Kent County, the Board of Commissioners decided not to take action on becoming a sanctuary county for undocumented immigrants. The decision was made after hearing from both sides of the debate, with more than a dozen people speaking in person and hundreds submitting emails.

Residents expressed differing views on how the county should address federal efforts to manage undocumented immigration.

Some, like Christian Kessler, argued that the current immigration system is broken and prevents working-class individuals from entering the country legally.

Others, like Robert Lorens, emphasized the importance of upholding the law and respecting the heritage of ancestors who immigrated legally.

Kent County GOP Chair Lynn Afendoulis opposed adopting sanctuary policies, citing concerns about undermining the law and diverting funds from vulnerable programs.

In contrast, community groups like Movimiento Cosecha Grand Rapids advocated for the county to declare itself a sanctuary.

The group sent a statement to FOX 17 earlier this week outlining their wishes for the County Commission.

They are pushing to have Kent County declared “a sanctuary to undocumented immigrants,” and commit “to preventing the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Services, and Jail from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and any law enforcement agency that seek to surveil, arrest, detain and deport undocumented immigrants.”

Commissioners ultimately declined to take action, citing their focus on matters within their legal jurisdiction.

County Administrator Al Vanderberg explained that immigration law policy is determined at the federal level and local governments lack the authority to establish or implement such policies.

"We welcome your comments, but our role is to concentrate on matters within our jurisdiction, leaving policy decisions on immigration to those with the authority to make and enforce them," Vanderberg stated.

On Feb. 11, 2025, a spokesperson for Kent County released the following statement:

“Kent County has always and will continue to strive to ensure we comply with all federal laws and executive orders. First and foremost, Kent County is not and has never been a sanctuary county.



"The Kent County Board of Commissioners has strictly adhered to its Standing Rule 3.10(C), which explicitly prohibits considering or approving non-binding resolutions, including symbolic declarations such as sanctuary status. Instead, the Board remains committed to focusing on actionable policies within its jurisdiction, leaving immigration policy decisions to the appropriate federal authorities.



"In January of 2025, the Kent County Sheriff met with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, who confirmed that they recognize and approve Kent County’s current detainer and considers the Sheriff’s office cooperative.



"Specifically, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office has and will continue to follow due process and work collaboratively with all law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal level—including ICE—to ensure public safety, the highest standards of legal and ethical responsibility, and the rule of law for all people in Kent County.”

