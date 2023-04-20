Kent County Animal Shelter receives largest single donation ever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter just received its largest single donation ever.

Thursday morning, the Kent County Board of Commissioners accepted a $90,000 donation to the shelter from the Marie B. Schipper Trust.

Schipper was a Kent County resident who died on November 28, 2021, at the age of 85. The youngest of seven, she grew up on a farm in Newaygo County.

Sheryl Schipper Marie Schipper as a young child.

Her niece, Sheryl Schipper, was at the board meeting.

"I am sure my aunt is beaming in heaven looking down and seeing what is going on," said Schipper, who described her aunt as a lifelong animal lover.

"I know that my aunt would be very happy to know that part of her legacy will be used to care for animals," said Schipper. "She had so many cats and dogs throughout her years and they all brought her great joy."

The Kent County Animal Shelter plans to use $49,594 to construct a large nature enclosure for the enrichment of its shelter dogs.

"This new space will provide exercise, scent enrichment, and will help increase the well-being and health of the animals entrusted to our care," said Kent County Animal Shelter Director Angela Hollinshead. "This enclosure will help reduce the stress that many animals develop while living in a shelter."

The shelter plans to use $26,500 of the donation to replace a 24-year-old X-ray machine that still uses film and requires frequent maintenance to stay in operation.

"One of our most important tools in veterinary care is the X-ray machine," says Hollinshead. "Using current technology will improve efficiencies in care while it reduces stress on injured animals through quicker diagnosis and faster access to care." The remaining funds will be set aside for the emergency care of animals.

