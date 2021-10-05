Kellogg Co. employees begin strike at midnight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- — Employees at the Kellogg Company in Battle Creek began a strike at midnight Tuesday.

It comes as the contract between Kellogg Co. and four Baker Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Unions expired. This impacts the location in Battle Creek, as well as Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Omaha, Nebraska.

According to their website, the BCTGM's goal is to "obtain a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits."

They voted to strike Monday evening.

We have reached out to Kellogg Co. for a response to the strike, and will update when we receive it.