Keeping your kids safe this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is approaching which means many kids will be heading out trick-or-treating in their halloween costumes. While it's fun for the kids, it's also important that they stay safe while out and about.

Michigan State Police say there are lots of things to consider when it comes to trick-or-treating. Lieutenant Michelle Robinson said you should make sure your childs costume has some reflective material on them or perhaps some glow sticks to make sure the costume is visible to drivers and pedestrians in the dark and you won't get hurt.

If your costume includes a mask, you should make sure you can see your surroundings clearly.

When it comes to accepting candy, you should never go inside a home to accept it, stay outside and accept it from the porch.

You should also consider going in groups as this ensures everyones safety and never run from house to house.