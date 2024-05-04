Watch Now
KDPS searching for suspect after one man shot

KDPS officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Rose around 4:33 p.m.
Posted at 10:41 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 22:41:15-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Somebody was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Rose around 4:33 p.m.

When they got there, officers found a male with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

KDPS says a suspect has not been located and are asking for anyone with information to submit tips to KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

