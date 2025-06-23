KDPS: Man shot during fight, 3 arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m., KDPS officers responded to the area of Fox Ridge Drive, between Prairie Avenue and Alamo Avenue, for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found the the 24-year-old with gunshot wounds. According to the department, the man was shot during a fight between two groups.

Officers arrested the suspected shooter a short time later on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street. The 19-year-old man faces charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

KDPS said they arrested two others in connection with the case. A second 19-year-old man was arrested for probation violation and a 25-year-old woman was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. KDPS also said they recovered two firearms during the investigation.

The 24-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100.

