KDPS: More than 40 shots fired in neighborhood; man hospitalized

Posted at 4:32 AM, Jun 12, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was hospitalized this weekend after being shot in the leg.

The incident happened around 10:30 on Riverview Drive.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they got reports of more than 40 shots that were fired in the area, they collected a number of shell casings along with other evidence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man who had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect but they said it was reported that they left the area in vehicles.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Kalamazoo Public Safety or Silent Observer.

