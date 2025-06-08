Kalamazoo shooting suspect in custody, victim in hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 47-year-old man is in custody after a shooting near Academy Street and West Michigan Avenue.

Investigators say authorities were called to the scene for a report of shots fired and a person was hurt around 3:00 AM Saturday, June 8. Officers on the scene found the 34-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot. KDPS says the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139, or anonymously at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

