Kalamazoo Sheriff: Afternoon shooting believed to be linked to other recent shootings

OSHTEMO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says it is investigating a shooting in the area of the Nottingham Apartments on Drake Rd. in Oshtemo Twp.

They got the call around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. While interviewing potential witnesses, they were told a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Bronson Hospital.

After interviewing the victim, investigators believe this was a targetted shooting. KCSO investigators are working with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, and believe this shooting is linked to other recent shootings in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 383-8723. You can also provide information anonymously through the Kalamazoo County Silent Observer Tip Line at (269) 343-2100 or KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

