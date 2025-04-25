Kalamazoo Public Schools to install weapon detection systems at middle, high schools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools will add an extra layer of security to middle and high schools starting in the 2025-26 school year.

Trustees approved a plan this week to install weapon detection systems at building entrances.

The proposal says, over the last five years, districts nationwide have dealt with weapons being brought onto school property. These new systems are expected to serve as both a deterrent and an additional layer of protection for Kalamazoo students.

AI-enhanced scanners and walk-through detectors will quickly and discreetly identify potential threats. The implementation isn't expected to disrupt student flow or normal school operations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

