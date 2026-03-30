Kalamazoo Public Safety seeks missing 20-year-old man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking for help from the community in locating Sean Alexander Botimer, 20, who has been missing since Saturday, March 28.

According to a news release from the department, Sean did not return home as expected and it's unusual for him to be gone this long. Police believe he may be suffering from a medical condition that could be preventing him from making it home safely.

Sean was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black skull cap, yellow and red striped shirt, jeans, and he was also carrying a backpack and a fishing pole.

Anyone who has information about Sean's whereabouts is being asked to call 911. You can also contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139, or submit an anonymous tip via Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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