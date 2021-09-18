Watch
Kalamazoo Police investigating shooting at large party

Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 18, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Deputies in Kalamazoo were called to a large party on reports of several gunshots that were fired. When they arrived on scene, 37 shell casings were found.

The incident happened in a large parking lot off West Main Street just before 3:20 Saturday morning.

A semi trailer at the scene was also struck by stray bullets.

The Sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. No suspects have been named in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

