Kalamazoo Marathon returns this month

Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 16, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Warmer weather makes it perfect to participate in a marathon. Ziegler Auto Group in Kalamazoo is bringing back the full Kalamazoo Marathon for the first time since 2019.

Activities include the Free PNC Kids' 1k, a half marathon, a full marathon, a 10K run or 5K walk & run.

You can also participate in marathon events virtually.

Ticket prices range from $30-$115. You might want to act fast because prices increase on April 17th.

You can get 10% off your tickets by using promo code FOX17. The code is valid through April 22.

The marathon is happening on April 22nd & 23rd.

