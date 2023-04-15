Kalamazoo man dead after shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is dead after an early morning shooting near Western Michigan University, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting Saturday morning around 4:20 on Howard Street.

When they arrived, they found the 41-year-old man wounded.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.