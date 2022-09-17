Watch Now
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting

Kalamazoo Public Safety 08072022
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 08:40:13-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened on Washington Avenue between Stockbridge Avenue and Lake Street just after 4:40 Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the area for a report of shots fired and a person who was struck by gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo with gunshot wounds lying in the road.

No arrests have been made in the case. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

