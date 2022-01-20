Kalamazoo deputies warn of social media post containing false information

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo deputies are raising awareness of a social media post circulating online that they say was manufactured to frighten the public.

The Nextdoor post claims individuals are visiting people’s homes and providing face masks that have been treated to knock out the wearer. The post goes on to say the homeowners are subsequently robbed once they are unconscious.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says they have investigated these claims, concluding that no such instances have occurred. We’re told it is believed the post was made solely to scare others.

The sheriff’s office asks everyone to refrain from sharing the post in question.

The origin of the post remains unknown.

