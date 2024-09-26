Kalamazoo County partnership to address homelessness

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — In some cases, it takes a village, in this case, it takes three. Kalamazoo County, the city, and Portage— are all coming together for one goal, addressing homelessness.

The plan is still in the early stages, but county officials told FOX 17 they have secured funding from the city of Kalamazoo and are seeking additional funds from Portage to explore solutions for the homeless.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide stable and supportive environments for families. This is a multi-step process. No purchase agreement has been presented to the board of commissioners at this time.

Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis told FOX 17 that the city council unanimously approved contributing $500,000.

"Our most vulnerable are the children and those that can't build their own house, they can't buy their own house, they can't pay their own rent, their children. So we do have to find ways to get them in a safe condition where they can grow and prosper," he said.

Taylor Kopman, the county public information officer, said any proposal, including the possibility of a shelter, will be carefully evaluated and presented to the board of commissioners."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube