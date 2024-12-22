Kalamazoo County Gas station employee attacked with tire iron

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gas station employee is recovering after being attacked with a tire iron during a robbery, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says.

It happened at about 2:52 a.m. Sunday, Deputies were called a Shell station on Miller Drive. A man armed with a tire iron had entered the store and assaulted an employee, taking items from behind the counter and driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle were given to surrounding counties. Calhoun County Deputies found it on I-69 South of I-94 and took him into custody.

The tire iron and stolen property were found in the suspect's vehicle and we're told he will be turned over to KCSO.

