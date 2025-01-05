Kalamazoo County: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal early-morning crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead and another is in custody after a crash Kalamazoo County early Sunday morning. A witness told Deputies the cars involved appeared to be racing before the accident.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on southbound US-131 near Oshtemo Township. Deputies were called to the area just South of West Main Street, where a car had crashed into a support post for one of the northbound highway exit signs.

The car's driver, a 25-year-old Oshtemo man, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a witness told them the victim and another driver appeared to be racing one another when she saw them pass.

The other driver involved—a 22-year-old man from Kalamazoo—had stopped after seeing the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash is currently being investigated. Deputies think the cars may have collided with one another during the events that led up to the crash, but that can't be confirmed yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube