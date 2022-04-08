Just in: Officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says there has been an officer-involved shooting, happening on April 7 at around 11:18 p.m.

Few details about the shooting that occurred in the 700 Block of Highland in the city of Benton Harbor are known. The extent of injuries and events surrounding the incident has not yet been released.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety will be holding a press conference, Friday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m., in the City Hall Commission Chambers.

This is a developing story and we will update you with details as they become available.