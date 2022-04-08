Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Just in: Officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:41 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 04:41:28-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says there has been an officer-involved shooting, happening on April 7 at around 11:18 p.m.

Few details about the shooting that occurred in the 700 Block of Highland in the city of Benton Harbor are known. The extent of injuries and events surrounding the incident has not yet been released.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety will be holding a press conference, Friday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m., in the City Hall Commission Chambers.

This is a developing story and we will update you with details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot