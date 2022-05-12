Jury finds DataMaster defendant guilty

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton County jury found Andrew Clark guilty of several crimes related to DataMaster DMTs on Thursday.

In 2020, Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Clark (Oxford) and David John (Kalamazoo) with falsifying service records related to certain diagnostic tests and repairs on DataMaster DMTs.

The instrument DataMaster DMT (DataMaster Transportable) is more commonly referred to as a breathalyzer.

It measures a driver’s breath alcohol concentration after police arrest them for suspected drunk driving.

The attorney general’s Public Integrity Unit and Michigan State Police completed a four-month investigation that led to these criminal charges.

John pleaded guilty to all nine charges he faced and was sentenced to 36 months of probation, with the first nine months served in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Clark opted for a trial which started Monday in Eaton County.

He faced two counts of forgery of a public record, two counts of uttering and publishing and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The jury convicted Clark Thursday afternoon of all counts.

Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

