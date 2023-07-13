July 14 is National French Fry Day, so why is McDonald’s celebrating on July 13?

(WXMI) — McDonald’s announced customers could score a free order of French fries on July 13 in honor of National French Fry Day.

National French Fry Day, however, falls on July 14 this year. So, why is McDonald’s celebrating a day early?

According to National Day Calendar, National French Fry Day used to be celebrated annually on July 13.

But in 2022, fast food restaurants Checkers and Rally’s petitioned National Day Calendar to change the date to the second Friday in July. That way, according to National Day Calendar, Fry Day would always be celebrated on a Friday.

The petition received more than 33,000 signatures and National Day Calendar agreed to make the change.

Founder of National Day Calendar Marlo Anderson announced the change in a YouTube video.

“To those who disagree with the date change, my advice is, again, eat more fries!” Anderson said in a video announcing the change posted to YouTube.

While July 13 might not actually be National French Fry Day, McDonald’s is celebrating anyway, offering a free order of any size of French fries exclusively in its mobile app, no purchase necessary.

To order your free French fries, download the McDonald’s app and navigate to the “Deals” section. From there, McDonald’s says you’ll be able to find the National French Fry Day promotion and redeem your free French fries.

As for Checkers and Rally’s, the fast food restaurants will offer rewards app members a free order of XL fries from July 14 through July 16.

