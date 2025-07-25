Judge grants second hearing for Norton Shores woman requesting retrial

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon County Judge has approved an additional hearing for a Norton Shores woman convicted of killing her 15-year-old son in 2022. Shanda Vander Ark was found guilty for murder by abuse and neglect because of her role in the death of her son Timothy Ferguson. The 15-year-old was found dead when officers arrived at their house on Marshall Road on July 6, 2022.

Vander Ark requested a retrial for her conviction with claims that she was not competent to stand trial, and that she was not provided effective counsel. Judge Matthew Kacel heard arguments from attorneys on Friday, July 25 and denied her claims of incompetence to stand trial, but granted more time to hear the claims of ineffective counsel in a second hearing.

Judge Kacel did not set a date for the next hearing.

SEE MORE: Woman convicted of murdering son, sentenced to life in prison, wants new trial

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube