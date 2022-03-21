Watch
Judge: Ex-governor must testify in Flint water civil trial

FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 25, 2018. Former Gov. Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday, March 21, 2022. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied motions by Snyder, his former advisor, two former state-appointed emergency managers and an ex-Flint city official to quash subpoenas compelling them to testify. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 21, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy on Monday denied motions by Snyder, his former advisor, two former state-appointed emergency managers and an ex-Flint city official to quash subpoenas compelling them to testify.

Snyder, a Republican, faces misdemeanor charges in the water crisis.

His attorney has said Snyder would invoke his right to remain silent if called as a witness in the ongoing civil trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

