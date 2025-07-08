Jenison Public Schools set to open new tennis, pickleball courts this fall

(WXMI) — Construction is underway on new tennis and pickleball courts near Jenison High School, with plans for a new 5th and 6th-grade building in the coming years.

A 25-year, $117 million bond was passed in May of 2024 that continues the tax rate of the previous bond. The primary build will be a new upper elementary school that will open in the fall of 2029.

"We're going to have a state of the art 168,000 square foot upper elementary building that will house all of the fifth and sixth graders throughout the district together on our main campus which will open up space in our other elementaries for our grades TK through 4," Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brandon Graham said.

The Jenison school district has over 5,000 students. Graham says the district is growing and he expects more growth in the future.

"The Jenison community has been amazing over the years and has seen the value in having an excellent school system," Graham said.

The first step of the project is 16 new tennis courts, with eight of them having pickleball lines. They will be used for school activities and open to the public. All of the courts will have lights and are set to open this fall.

"I'm really excited about this for our kids. Our kids deserve great facilities, and I'm proud that our community has delivered that for them," Graham said.

Also included in the bond is a new transportation hub for the district.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

