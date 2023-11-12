Jenison nursing home risks losing license after patient found face down on lawn, dead

JENISON, Mich. — American House Senior Living Communities is at risk of losing its license for the Cherrywood Jenison facility after a resident was found dead in October.

The Michigan Department of Regulatory Affairs published a full 13-page report of the incident, recommending the nursing home have its license revoked for improper care of a man with Alzheimer's who was "physically handicapped."

The report states it involves the American House Senior Living Jenison Cherrywood location at 798 Oak Crest Lane.

The report alleges that the patient was found face down on the facility's front lawn after escaping earlier in the night. On October 13, investigators found the man pulled the fire alarm before being redirected by staff. Later, they found he pulled the fire alarm again without alerting anyone. Employees of the nursing home told detectives because the fire alarm was not reset after it was pulled the first time, the alarm did not trigger.

The investigative report shows the man was outside for seven hours before staff found him face down on the front lawn. He was found 25 feet away from his walker. Detectives stated it was 49 degrees and rainy when he was found wearing pajama pants and a hunting jacket.

After interviewing numerous employees of American House Senior Living Communities, investigators say the patient was known for making escape attempts from the facility. They also allege staff working during the night in question kept improper care of the man. Investigators say rounds were not properly taken during the time of the incident.

