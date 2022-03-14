Jenison man injured in Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — A Jenison man was injured in a crash in Georgetown Township today, involving two vehicles and three children.

Police were dispatched to the crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, as it happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue.

Investigation shows that 35-year-old Grand Rapids woman heading eastbound on Chicago Drive in a Toyota Sienna drove through a red light, striking an 83-year-old Jenison man heading northbound in a Buick Lacrosse.

The Sienna proceeded to overturn several times before ultimately ending up on it's side in the median.

Three children, ages 3-8, were in that car. No one in that car, including the driver, was injured.

The driver of the Lacrosse was treated at the scene for neck pain. The only other passenger in that car, an 80-year-old Jenison woman, was not injured.

According to police, everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sienna was cited for disregarding a red light.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube