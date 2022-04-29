Jenison High School Marching Band invited to perform at 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

JENISON, Mich. — The Jenison High School Marching Band will be performing at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s Parade officials surprised students on Friday when they announced the Jenison High School Marching Band has been selected out of more than 100 bands nationwide to play in the 2023 parade.

Macy’s Parade staff worked secretly with school officials and band director David Zamborsky to surprise members of the marching band with the news.

"For decades, the Jenison Band has delivered ambitious, exciting performances beautifully designed to resonate with audiences across the country,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Parade creative producer. “Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to introduce these talented students to our Thanksgiving audience for their well-deserved debut in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

The Macy’s team presented the marching band with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff. The marching band will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance.

