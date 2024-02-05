Jenison and Rockford music teachers named best in the state

(WXMI) — Here in West Michigan most of our schools have vibrant music programs. For schools like Jenison and Rockford, not only are the music classes at the top but now so are two of their teachers.

Here at Jenison Junior High School music can be heard in the halls as Mrs. Johnson's prelude strings class practices their notes.

“I love seeing kids be able to progress through the different levels of music," says Carol Johnson." When they know that they're achieving at a high level, it's rewarding for them and they're here for ... that they want to find out what that next step is and they want to find out how to get better and how to do more things on their instruments.“

At Rockford High School, they have a similar situation.

Mrs. Scott’s advanced treble ensemble are taking advantage of the great acoustics in the front atrium.

“If it's all academics all the time, it can really be it can wear down a person," Mandy Scott explains. "This is a place where they can come and they can be themselves and we can be creative and we can laugh. We can have fun; we can build a community, a really strong community about around music.”

The two very different music classes have one thing in common: both are being taught by music teachers of the year. Last month, Carol Johnson was named the Orchestra Teacher of the Year and Mandy Scott was named Vocal Music Teacher of the Year for the state of Michigan.

Mrs. Johnson says, “ I couldn't believe it for a second. There were some other very good nominees as well. So, I was surprised and very honored. It’s quite the list of teachers that have, you know, received this award, many of whom influenced me a lot when I was a young teacher.”

Mrs. Scott recalled what went through her mind when she won. “So it just happened that I was at the Michigan music conference with my whole family," she says. "My three kids were all singing in honors choirs. And so we brought them to the MSBA reception just in case I won. And so, my whole family got to be there and watch me get the award, which was really cool.”

Each teacher was nominated for the award along with 15 others in each category. From there the judges narrowed the field to three teachers, with the winner announced at the state convention. Both are glad to be able to teach music to their young students.

Johnson states, “What I do here at Jenison wouldn't be possible without a lot of support. ... I'm able to do what I can do because of the families that are so supportive, because of my colleagues. We all have an amazing music team here.”

Mandy Scott continues, “I think that I work really hard to be inclusive of all people and to put kindness and ... really how to be a good human at the forefront of my teaching. And music is just the way that we get there.”

Each teacher was nominated for the award along with 16 others. From there the judges narrow the field to three teachers, and the winner was announced at the annual Michigan music conference, which is held each January.

