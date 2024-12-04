'It's something they can do at home': Taste Buddies teaches families to make healthy holiday eats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holidays are upon us, so are the many desserts that come with this time of the year.

GRPS partnered with Corewell Health to host the cooking course called Taste Buddies, so that families can learn about healthy eating habits and cooking tips around the holidays.

Taste Buddies began on Zoom during Covid, when families were stuck in their houses. Now, they've expanded to in-person cooking classes.

Jennifer Williams, Director of Family and Community Engagement at GRPS, said, “The goal is to enrich family discussion. This is a time where everyone is seen and everyone has a chance to talk about their day and decompress.”

Bettina Jones, Dietitian with Corewell Health, says Taste Buddies helps kids to learn creative ways to incorporate social emotional learning into their cooking.

Jones also says it's important for families to make small changes that are sustainable when setting new goals for their eating habits.

“When they get the opportunity to have a hands-on opportunity to cook the food, I think they will walk away feeling like it's something that they can do at home,” Jones said.

If you want to participate in one of these cooking classes, upcoming Taste Buddies events will be posted here.

