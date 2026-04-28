KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is displaced after a massive tree uprooted during a Monday storm and tore through their home, narrowly missing the homeowner and leaving their cat missing.

WATCH: Massive tree crashes into a Kalamazoo family's home during Monday storm

'It's heartbreaking': Massive tree crashes into a Kalamazoo family's home during Monday storm

The tree tore through the roof of the house on Lay Boulevard, leaving severe structural damage and potentially damaging a gas line.

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Homeowner Jarrod Bailey was inside the house when the tree fell, saying he felt the whole house shake.

"I was actually on the stairs when the tree fell," Bailey said. "My daughter instantly froze and started screaming. My son freaked out."

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During the collapse, Bailey says he was grazed by a tree branch.

"One of the branches that fell through the house had actually come down, hit me in the elbow," Bailey said. "Fortunately, it was small, but it was right next to me, and it was a massive branch."

Bailey is also searching for his cat, Luna, who has been missing since the storm.

Jarrod Bailey

"I need to start calling around, find a place that my family, my pets can stay because I can't leave them here. It's not safe," Bailey said.

Bailey has lived in the home since 2019, now devastated by the destruction.

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"Home ownership is already hard enough to acquire. We worked our butts off living in bad situations in order to save up to do this and to now have this happen… it’s heartbreaking," Bailey said.

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