EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several hundred people gathered in downtown East Grand Rapids Monday for their annual Fourth of July parade.

The day began with a 5k run and walk even around Reed's Lake.

The parade got going right at 12 p.m., with families lining up around the downtown for several hours before it started.

“It's fun to actually be out around people after COVID, it's a beautiful day,” Gretchen Goodman, who drove in from Rockford, told FOX 17.

Mike Gannon brought his granddaughter to the Parade, saying, "it's important to remember what our founders did for us, it's Independence Day... we signed the Declaration of Independence."

“It's great to be an American," another man told FOX 17.

The city of East Grand Rapids has family activities, food trucks, and a water ski show put on by the Grand City Skiers on Reeds Lake from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday.

There will be a concert by the group Full Cord from 8:00 p.m. until dusk, at which point fireworks over Reed's Lake will begin.

You can find out more information about Fourth of July activities on the City of East Grand Rapid's website HERE.

East Grand Rapids/ Spectrum This year's parade route

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube