'It's a fantastically good time': Comic-Con comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For three days a year, Comic-Con comes to Grand Rapids.

Countless people dress in costumes as their favorite characters, and creatives get the opportunity to express themselves through their own art.

From books and comics to movies and art, at Comic-Con, you can immerse yourself in all of it, like Todd DeGroot, otherwise known as Dr. Mortose.

This is Dr. Mortose.

FOX 17

“I’m always here at Grand Rapids Comic-Con, because it's just a fantastically good time,” DeGroot said.

Lots of fans get caught up in the costumes, too.

“I nerd about the different sort of, like, high tech costumes that come out around here," Breyana Bushong said. "I like looking at how creative people can be.”

Bushong says she went with a more laid back costume this year; this is just the wing of her costume.

FOX 17

“I’ve seen many people do pipe wire and control designs, but I went with a more simple look,” Bushong said.

There's also Horror Artist Roger Scholz, who has been a part of Comic-Con in Grand Rapids for over a decade.

“This is my backyard; this is my hometown show,” Scholz said. “Comic-Con is really the biggest pop culture gathering around.”

This is some of Scholz's art on display at Comic-Con.

FOX 17

Scholz's message for everyone attending is simple: “Comic-Con is for everybody. Come as you are and be who you are.”

It's not too late to experience Comic-Con yourself. Comic-Con's last day at DeVos Place is Sunday, so grab a costume and buy a ticket.

For more information on Grand Rapids Comic-Con, click here.

