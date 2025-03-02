'IT WAS TERRIFYING': Infant's Battle with RSV Underscores Value of Maternal Vaccination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge, one family's harrowing experience highlights the importance of prevention.

Emily and Joey Spadafore watched helplessly as their 3-month-old son, Benjamin, battled RSV for a week in the hospital.

"It was terrifying," Emily Spadafore said. "You feel helpless. You're just watching this little being, who doesn't deserve any pain or anything bad happening to them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports RSV can lead to more severe illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Dr. Elizabeth Rosner at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital advises parents to watch for rapid breathing and signs of respiratory distress.

"If they're moving their head and tugging and look like they're having trouble breathing, definitely bring them in to see your pediatrician," Rosner said.

The hospital has seen over 200 RSV admissions this winter, but a new preventative measure offers hope.

"They came out with a vaccine for babies six months and younger, so that can definitely help prevent severe infection and hospitalizations from RSV," Rosner explained. "Also pregnant mothers can get the vaccine to help provide some immunity for the babies after they're born."

Emily Spadafore, who received the vaccine during pregnancy, remains grateful despite her son's hospitalization.

"Having this experience doesn't make us think, oh, you know, it wasn't worth it, or they weren't effective, because, like I said, we still had a positive outcome, and it could have been much worse if I had not gotten the vaccine," she said.

Baby Benjamin was discharged in mid-February, and no follow-up treatment was needed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube