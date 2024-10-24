'It just brings me joy': Promoting the power of afterschool programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Right now, there are more than 750,000 children across Michigan waiting for spots to open in afterschool programs, according to the Expanded Learning Opportunities Network.

Wednesday, families were able to celebrate an event held at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, called Lights On Afterschool, which brought families together from a variety of afterschool programs from across Grand Rapids.

I spoke with mom Bryana Pickett, who says her five-year-old daughter's afterschool program has provided her with a safe space.

"I love this program," Pickett said. "I love the people who are running the program, and it just brings me joy."

Pickett's Grand Rapid's afterschool program for her daughter is one of about 50 involved with the Expanding Learning Opportunities Network.

Christy Carlin Knetsch, Chair of the Expanding Learning Opportunities Network (ELO), says her goal is to shine the light on what's available for children throughout Grand Rapids and beyond.

“Here in Grand Rapids, we can be a resource rich community where every kid has an opportunity to thrive after school,” Carlin Knetsch said.

But Trevor Davies, Deputy Executive Director for the Michigan After School Partnership, says that the wait lists are continuing to increase.

“In order to meet the need, we are going to need to blend state, federal, local dollars, and philanthropy," Davies said. “After school programs work. Families need them, and young people deserve them.”

For more information on how to get involved in an afterschool program, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube