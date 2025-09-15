Isaac TeSlaa snags a second one-handed grab in win against Chicago Bears

DETROIT, Mich. — If Isaac TeSlaa's one-handed catch against the Chicago Bears had been a touchdown, Amon-Ra St. Brown says he would have bought him a new car.

During a postgame interview in the Detroit Lions locker room on Sunday, the veteran wide receiver said he had never seen a rookie begin their career with such a spectacular pair of receptions.

"Never in my life," St. Brown said.

In his first NFL regular season game, a leaping TeSlaa snagged a pass with the fingertips of his right hand and — falling backwards — somehow managed to get both feet in-bounds for a 13-yard touchdown.

On his second go-around, he brought in a deep ball while racing down the sideline, falling to the ground as he cradled the one-handed, 23-yard catch.

Two total receptions, two total hands used in the process and a close call for St. Brown, who — perhaps jokingly — said he had promised TeSlaa a car if he caught a second one-handed touchdown.

"But he didn't score, so we're good," said St Brown, smiling in the Lions locker room.

TeSlaa, nearby, then said he "let" St. Brown score, as the former's catch set up the latter's 4-yard touchdown.

"Bro, I told him I'm getting him a bucket. Like, a cheap bucket." St. Brown said.

The banter on Sunday came after the Detroit Lions found their first win of the season against the Chicago Bears, now coached by Ben Johnson, the team's former offensive coordinator who signed with the division rival this past offseason.

But Johnson's homecoming in Week 2 was spoiled by a Lions team that believed they were better than their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. They showed it, too, beating the Bears 52-21 in the home opener at Ford Field.

Not a new car, but a boat racing, if you will.

"That's our standard for this year," TeSlaa said. "I think the offensive line played really well. We were able to protect Jared [Goff], which allowed us to get downfield."

The Lions did go downfield, averaging a franchise-high 8.8 yards per play on offense, a record-setting improvement upon last week's 3.8 yards per play.

"Those are our standards," Coach Dan Campbell said at the postgame podium. "I knew we would play better."

"I made it as simple as, man, let's just clean up the mess we had last week. I mean, it's really not more than that," he said.

Campbell also touched on TeSlaa's catch, one of seven plays for the team that went for 20-plus yards.

"That's the only place he's going to be used. What do we need here? We need a one-handed catch right before half? So, get him in," Campbell said, wryly and with a smirk.

"That's two opportunities, and he's made two plays, so he's going to get more opportunities," he said.

Ottawa UNITY CHRISTIAN HISTORY: Lions draft Isaac TeSlaa in round three of NFL Draft Sam Landstra

TeSlaa, a West Michigan native who graduated from Unity Christian High School and guided the Crusaders their first state football championship in program history, says it's "pretty special" to play at Ford Field.

"I just got to give thanks to Him," said TeSlaa, who was cheered on by Unity Christian's youth football team on Sunday, in attendance for their own game, which was played after the professionals cleared the field.

As for the highlight-reel catches? TeSlaa has been practicing them with his dad for years, preparing for the opportunity to play on such a stage.

"Obviously, you know, none of that would have mattered if we didn't get the win," he said. "Super happy to get a big win."

