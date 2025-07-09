IRS allows churches to endorse political candidates while maintaining tax-exempt status

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The IRS announced Monday that churches, and other houses of worship, are allowed to endorse political candidates and still maintain their tax-exempt status, following a decades-old ban in the U.S. tax code.



This announcement comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order back in 2017 during his first term aimed at easing the ban on political activity by churches, with the goal of allowing faith representatives to speak freely.

FOX17 reached out to many individuals from different churches across West Michigan. The Senior Minister at Fountain Street Church, Nathan Dannison, got back to us. Dannison believes preachers should be endorsing God rather than politicians.

"I think if a preacher got up there and endorsed a candidate, I would wonder how much the candidate was paying them," Dannison said. "I want to see preachers endorsing God, endorsing grace, endorsing faith, endorsing fidelity, endorsing democracy, but endorsing a politician… that feels like that's just not my kind of church."

The ban on campaigning by tax-exempt organizations, including churches, is called the Johnson Amendment. It was added to tax law in 1954 and was authored by then-Senator, later President, Lyndon B. Johnson.

President Trump has long been in favor of doing away with the ban and is viewed by many as a strong supporter of religious rights. In 2017, he used an executive order to tell the Treasury to disregard the Johnson Amendment.

"I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution," President Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 2nd, 2017.

But Monday's court filing represents a further legal step.

The opinion from the IRS is tied to a lawsuit against the IRS filed last August by two Christian churches in Texas and the National Religious Broadcasters Association.

Now, the IRS considers endorsements of candidates in church as the equivalent to "family discussion concerning candidates," not campaigning.

There is some pushback on this decision. The National Council of Nonprofits worries that allowing church endorsements could lead to political groups using non-profits to funnel money to candidates while still getting tax breaks.

Dannison says his congregation will be cautious.

"My biggest fear is that people won't trust their ministers," Dannison said. "People will choose for themselves who they want to worship. You know, as for me and mine, we know who we serve."

