Woman hurt, man in custody after gun fired inside Portland Twp. home

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody and a woman is hurt after deputies say a gun was fired inside a Portland Township home Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of East Grand River Avenue at around 12:45 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

We’re told the 32-year-old woman had minor injuries to the head and face when first responders arrived. She was treated at the scene but declined a ride to the hospital.

Deputies and Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers surrounded the mobile home and instructed the suspect to leave, authorities say. The suspect tried to leave through the back but was stopped by a K9 deputy. Officers subsequently took the man into custody.

ICSO says a search inside the home turned up meth, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Investigation suggests a gun was fired at the woman, who was hit by a broken fragment — not a bullet.

The 39-year-old suspect faces a handful of firearms-related charges, deputies say. Additional charges are pending review.

ICSO credits MSP, dispatchers, the Portland Police Department, county prosecutors and Portland EMS for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are asked to connect with deputies by calling 616-527-5737. Anonymous tips may be forwarded to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

