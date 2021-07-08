Whitmer adds Ionia, Huron, Washtenaw counties to emergency declaration

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared on Thursday a state of emergency for Ionia, Huron and Washtenaw counties for recent weather events.

Ionia and Huron counties were damaged by tornados, while Washtenaw County experienced widespread flooding.

Whitmer had declared a state of emergency for Wayne County on June 26 after heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding, damaging infrastructure and private property, but amended that declaration to include the other counties mentioned after the completion of damage assessments.

“The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather,” Whitmer said. “Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover.”

By declaring a state of emergency, the state of Michigan will make available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan.

The declaration authorizes MSP/EMHSD to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what’s already been done in conjunction with local agencies.

All three added counties declared a local state of emergency activating local emergency response and recovery plans.

By requesting a governor’s declaration, these counties and their communities have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is needed to protect public health, safety and property.