'We extend our deepest thanks': Nonprofits donate AEDs to Ionia DPS, sheriff's office

IONIA, Mich. — First responders in Ionia County were recently gifted live-saving automated external defibrillators (AED) thanks to two area nonprofits!

The devices were given to the Ionia Department of Public Safety (IDPS) and the Ionia County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), made possible by Triple J’s Car Show and the School Emergency Response Coalition (SERC), according to the city of Ionia.

“These life-saving devices will assist our public safety officers when responding to emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” says Mayor John R. Milewski II. “We extend our deepest thanks to SERC and Triple J's Car Show, who together made this possible.”

The donation comes one year after IDPS received a pair of AEDs from both nonprofits organizations.

