Tree trimmer in Ionia County rescued after dark

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters helped a tree trimmer Thursday night who was stuck in a tree about 30 feet above the ground in Ionia County.

Ronald Township firefighters were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. and, based on information given by dispatch, immediately requested mutual aid from the Ionia Department of Public Safety for their ladder and manpower.

The first arriving units determined the tree trimmer was pinned in the tree by a large limb that had partially fallen, according to a news release Friday.

Crews from the Ionia Department of Public Safety quickly deployed their aerial platform and personnel, safety reaching the tree trimmer and getting him out of the tree.

He was turned over to Life EMS for treatment.