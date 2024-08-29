Watch Now
Teen, woman thrown from vehicle hit by crossing traffic

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver failed to yield to traffic, causing a rollover crash that threw the other driver and a teen-aged girl from their seats.

Ionia County Deputies say the at-fault driver was heading west on Luce Road near Stage Road around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was thrown out while the 14-year-old passenger was partially ejected.

Both were hospitalized with serious injuries, say deputies.

The initial driver was hurt as well, though the injuries were deemed 'minor' by first responders.

