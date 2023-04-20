Teen taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Ionia County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after crashing head-on into a tree in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. in the area of Conklin Road and W. Peck Lake Road in Boston Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old was driving southbound when he lost control and crashed head-on into a tree.

The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash.

