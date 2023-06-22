State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Ionia Co.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ionia County that hospitalized one person.

The sheriff’s office says Ionia County Central Dispatch got a call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday about a suicidal person in Ionia Township.

Deputies responded to the home where they found the person in an attached garage with a gun.

They were able to evacuate everyone else in the home safely.

Deputies then tried to resolve the situation peacefully by talking with the armed person.

While negotiating, deputies say he became irate, so they tried a less-lethal option.

That didn’t work, and deputies say the person turned the gun on them and started firing.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies fired back and hit him.

Deputies say they started lifesaving measures right away and took the person to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

FOX 17 is still working to learn if any deputies were hurt when gunfire was exchanged, along with whether any of them have been placed on leave.

Michigan State Police is now investigating this officer-involved shooting, per protocol.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

