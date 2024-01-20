Sheriff: Speed likely factor in deadly Ionia Co. crash

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.

Deputies, along with the Ionia Department of Public Safety, responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

It happened on East Riverside Drive near Bugbee Road in Ionia Township.

Investigators say the driver, a 27-year-old man form the Lyons area, lost control and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says the passenger, a 30-year-old woman from the Lyons area, was taken to the hospital with internal injuries.

At last check, she is stable.

Investigators say speed and seat belt use are likely factors in the crash. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube